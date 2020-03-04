L.A. County voting centers to remain open for those in line before 8 p.m.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a vote center at a Masonic Lodge on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Voting centers throughout Los Angeles County will remain open for voters who arrive before the official closing time of 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Voters in a county with more than a quarter of the state’s 20 million registered voters, were met with long lines at vote centers on Super Tuesday. Voters were encouraged to stay in line or find another center nearby before 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The agency said its priority is to “to ensure every voter who turned out on or before the closing of the Vote Centers get the opportunity to make their voice heard.”

The county has a new $300 million voting system with electronic pollbooks, which were operating slowly Tuesday due to of an influx of users, according to the county registrar-recorder’s office.

California is one of 14 states holding primary elections on Super Tuesday, with voters in the nation’s most populous state also voting for congressional races, legislative seats and a statewide school bond.

The following vote centers did not have wait times as of 7 p.m., according to the agency:

South Bay Gardens Apartments Community Room: 230 E 130 th St, Los Angeles, 90061

St, Los Angeles, 90061 Hiram of Tyre Grand Lodge Assembly Hall: 5900 S Broadway, Los Angeles, 90003

Port of Long Beach Maintenance Building: 725 Harbor Plaza, Long Beach, 90802

Wilkerson Middle School Auditorium: 2700 Doreen Ave, El Monte, 91733

Francisquito Villa Community Room: 14622 Francisquito Ave, La Puente, 91746

Tri-Community Adult School Cafeteria: 231 E Stephanie Dr, Covina, 91722

Bell Gardens Senior Center Community Room: 6722 Clara St, Bell Gardens, 90201

LiUNA Local 1309 Union Hall: 3971 Pixie Ave, Lakewood, 90712

El Camino High School Multi-Purpose Room: 14625 Keese Dr, Whittier, 90604

Cathy Hensel Youth Center Gymnasium: 236 S George Hensel Dr, Montebello, 90640

Red Hen Press Literary Center: 1540 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena, 91103

CALIFORNIA: You still have time to vote!



Polls close at 8:00PM.



As long as you are in line by 8PM, you will be able to vote.



If you run into any issues, you can contact the voter hotline: 800-345-VOTE(8683). — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 4, 2020