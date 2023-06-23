The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning of a “concerning increase” in mpox cases, with six new cases reported in the past week.

That’s up from an average of less than one case per week during the last month, officials said.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is spread mainly through close contact with bodily fluids, shared bedding or clothing or respiratory droplets through kissing, coughing and sneezing.

Some symptoms include rash or unusual sores that resemble pimples or blisters on the face, body and genitals, fevers, chills, headache, muscle aches or swelling of the lymph nodes, health officials detailed.

Ahead of Pride month, the agency encouraged people at higher risk of contracting mpox to get two doses of the readily available vaccine.

Last year’s outbreak caused concern among the local LGBTQ+ community.

Health officials again strongly recommended the following actions:

Testing: Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with the virus should seek medical attention and get tested, officials said.

Vaccination: The mpox vaccine reduces the risk of severe illness and helps to limit transmission. It is available to anyone, as well as individuals who identity as transgender, or has sex with men or transgender person; those of any gender or sexual orientation who has sex or intimate sexual contact with others in large public event or engage in commercial or transactional sex; those living with HIV, especially people with uncontrolled or advanced HIV and sexual partners of people in any of the groups previously mentioned.

Two doses of the vaccine are recommended for the best protection, but boosters are not being recommended at this time.

Public health officials are working with health care providers and community organizations to address the resurgence.

“Enhanced surveillance, contact tracing and outbreak investigations are underway to identify potential sources of the infection and prevent further transmission,” officials explained. “A collective response is crucial in mitigating the impact of this outbreak. By increasing vaccination rates, the spread of mpox can be minimized within Los Angeles County to protect the health and well-being of its diverse communities.”

Mobile vaccination units are providing free vaccinations at Pride events this season, and walk-up clinics can be found here.

For more information about the virus, click here, or call the 1-833-540-0473.