L.A. County weighs indoor reopening of hair salons, shopping malls

Los Angeles County officials are weighing whether to allow the reopening of indoor shopping centers, retail shops and hair salons in accordance with the state’s new guidelines, which permit counties — no matter their COVID-19 status — to reopen such businesses under certain conditions.

If county officials decide to lift the restrictions, the businesses would be allowed to operate at a limited capacity, as well as indoor modified operations at hair salons and barbershops.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and the board of supervisors are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the new guidance, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a news conference on Monday.

“We recognize the state has allowed us to open, and we want to do it in a very thoughtful process,” Barger said.

