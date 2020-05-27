L.A. County Westfield malls to begin reopening as early as this weekend after officials OK in-store shopping

Westfield malls in the Los Angeles area will begin reopening within the week, all with modified hours and enhanced safety measures in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday.

The Century City location will be the first to greet shoppers again when it opens this Saturday, according to a news release.

Westfield malls in Culver City, Sherman Oaks, Santa Anita, Topanga and Valencia will all follow suit next Wednesday.

“We are very excited to welcome the Los Angeles community back to our centers,” Molly Unger, Westfield’s vice president of Shopping Center Management, said in the release. “As we take this next step towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus is on working with local officials to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees.”

Each shopping center will have modified hours, operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and between noon and 6 p.m. on Sunday. A number of new safety protocols will be put in place during the recovery phase to protect the health of employees and shoppers.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet, facial coverings and other preventative measures set forth by L.A. County will be implemented and enforced, according to the release. Crowd size will be also be limited.

The frequency of cleaning measures will be increased and follow guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, according to the company. There will also be more hand sanitizing stations located throughout.

Curbside pick-up will still be available for shoppers who do not want to go in stores.

And for centers with paid parking, a ticketless option is available.

More information on operations and protocols can be found at each centers website: Westfield Century City, Westfield Culver City, Westfield Fashion Square, Westfield Santa Anita, Westfield Topanga & The Village, and Westfield Valencia.

The announcement to reopen the malls comes down one day after county officials announced that in-store shopping could resume but with strict requirements.