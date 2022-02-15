L.A. County will lift outdoor mask mandate on Wednesday as COVID hospitalizations drop

As the number of hospitalized coronavirus-positive patients continues to fall, Los Angeles County will relax its outdoor masking rules just after midnight Wednesday, a top health official confirmed.

The revised guidance will allow people to go without face coverings outdoors at K-12 (including transitional kindergarten) schools and child-care facilities, and will apply to exterior areas of “mega” events, such as those at the Hollywood Bowl, Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mask rules at these settings will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, according to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“With significant improvement in community transmission rates, we’re looking forward to realigning our safety measures while continuing as always to ensure protections for our workers and our most vulnerable residents,” she told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

