L.A. County will stop using Curative coronavirus test after concerns from the FDA

Los Angeles County health officials said Sunday they will stop providing a commonly used coronavirus test after federal regulators raised questions about its accuracy.

The decision affects only a small number of county-supported mobile testing sites. County health officials had already discontinued the broad use of oral swab tests produced by Silicon Valley start-up Curative over the summer because of concerns about too many false negatives.

The use of Curative oral swab tests at the city of Los Angeles’ 10 drive-through testing sites, including the massive facility at Dodger Stadium, are unaffected by Sunday’s decision. Mayor Eric Garcetti has defended the tests as broadly effective and said that moving away from them could lead to fewer people being diagnosed and greater spread of the virus.

Guidance issued last week from the Food and Drug Administration warned healthcare providers and patients that the test made by Curative carries a “risk of false results, particularly false negative results.”

