L.A. County will have all female Board of Supervisors for 1st time

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Senator Holly Mitchell speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Senator Holly Mitchell speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nicknamed the “five little kings,” the men who ruled the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for more than a century enjoyed massive power and the perks of a coveted job they kept for decades.

Those days are over.

On Wednesday, history was made when state Sen. Holly Mitchell won the board’s 2nd District race by a wide margin against L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson, who was termed out from his seat.

For the first time since the board’s inception more than 150 years ago, the powerful Board of Supervisors will consist of all women, each of whom comes with significant backgrounds in politics and government.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

 

Full election results

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter