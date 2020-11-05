L.A. County will have all female Board of Supervisors for 1st time

Senator Holly Mitchell speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival on July 6, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nicknamed the “five little kings,” the men who ruled the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for more than a century enjoyed massive power and the perks of a coveted job they kept for decades.

Those days are over.

On Wednesday, history was made when state Sen. Holly Mitchell won the board’s 2nd District race by a wide margin against L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson, who was termed out from his seat.

For the first time since the board’s inception more than 150 years ago, the powerful Board of Supervisors will consist of all women, each of whom comes with significant backgrounds in politics and government.

