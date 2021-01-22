L.A. County won’t be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 till 2022 unless pace improves, Garcetti warns

Los Angeles County residents won’t be fully inoculated against COVID-19 until next year unless the supply of vaccines gets a major boost, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said this week.

Though he expressed optimism that the pace of vaccinations will accelerate as more doses become available and additional vaccines are approved, Garcetti acknowledged that the math is challenging in a county that some 10 million people call home.

Both therapeutics currently approved for public use in the United States — one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna — require two doses administered weeks apart. So, Garcetti said, when you account for “the 7.5 million of the 10 million people that the Department of Public Health at the county level expects to get a vaccination,” you wind up with an overall need for 15 million doses.

By comparison, Garcetti said, the county has been receiving an average of about 160,000 doses a week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.