L.A. County’s $300-million new voting system gets high marks for performance

Los Angeles County’s $300-million election system is receiving high marks for performing without any serious problems during the recent election, a sharp turnaround from the March primary, when the newly unveiled infrastructure created long lines and significant delays at the polls.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan, the county’s top elections official, pronounced the new system a “success” and earned praise from the same panel that grilled him in March about the problems during the primary.

Logan told the supervisors that his office had worked diligently to fix problems since conducting a review of the technology breakdowns in the primary. He said voter behavior also helped, with many voters opting to vote by mail or vote early at the polls, which relieved the strain on new electronic poll books that caused major delays in March.

“Our long-term investment and hard work in L.A. County was worth it,” he said. “The execution of this election was successful.”

