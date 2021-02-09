L.A. County’s arts nonprofits to get pandemic relief through $38.5-million fund

The Getty Center gardens on March 13, the last day before the museum closed because of the coronavirus. The Getty Trust is helping to fund relief for small and midsize arts groups. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

A $38.5-million L.A. Arts Recovery Fund has been established to help small and midsize arts nonprofits across the county, organizers said, providing “unprecedented” relief for cultural groups hanging on by a thin thread nearly a year into a pandemic that forced exhibition cancellations, staff layoffs and other hardships.

The J. Paul Getty Trust initiated the fund, to be officially announced Tuesday, and the California Community Foundation is administering it. Struggling arts organizations with an annual operating budget of under $10 million prior to the pandemic are eligible to apply for unrestricted funds that can go toward programming oroperating expenses such as rent, utilities and staff compensation starting this spring.

“In our experience, this is the largest collaboration of L.A. and national philanthropic organizations to come together for Los Angeles, particularly to support small and midsize local arts organizations,” said Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation.

The effort also will include workshops and private consultations on managing finances, creating digital platforms and other areas of professional development.

