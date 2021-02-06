L.A. County’s coronavirus cases, hospitalizations decline, but fear of another surge lingers

A nurse gives a Covid-19 vaccine shot to a patient at CSUN Covid-19 vaccination center in Northridge, California on February 2, 2021. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County continues to report a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, but officials remain concerned that Super Bowl gatherings could reverse the course.

On Saturday, 4,860 new confirmed cases and 193 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities countywide to 17,995, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The death toll has continued to show a steady decline since mid-January when the county was averaging 241 deaths per day.

Still, those numbers remain much higher than pre-surge levels, and officials say the community should take all measures to not expose friends, family and co-workers to the disease.

“We send our deepest sympathies to every person experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health. “Despite seeing some decreases, we continue to experience widespread community transmission in our county.”

