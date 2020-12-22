L.A. County’s COVID-19 hospitalization spike is now off the charts

L.A. County Department of Health Services projection of new daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

The pace of new COVID-19 hospitalizations is spiking so quickly in Los Angeles County that it is now literally off the charts, forcing officials to redrawn the graphics used to illustrate the grim projections for what is ahead.

In October, fewer than 150 patients infected with the coronavirus were being admitted daily into hospitals.

By late November, that number had doubled to about 300 patients a day — as high as it’s ever been in the entire pandemic.

And now it has more than doubled yet again, to roughly 700 new hospital patients daily, just a few days before Christmas. That rate is bringing crisis to L.A. County.

Chart shows the number of people hospitalized each day with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. (Los Angeles Times)