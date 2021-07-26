L.A. County’s COVID hospitalizations nearly double in 2 weeks as delta variant exploits unmasked mingling, low vaccine rates

People shop at a grocery store enforcing the wearing of masks in Los Angeles on July 23, 2021. (Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty Images)

The number of people battling COVID-19 in Los Angeles County hospitals has nearly doubled in the last two weeks, with 745 people hospitalized as of Monday, officials said.

That’s up from 372 people hospitalized on July 12. The trend is being driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant; low vaccination rates in poorer, minority communities; and more unmasked people mingling, according to L.A. County health officials.

“Almost everyone hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County is unvaccinated,” the public health department said in a news release.

Since January, more than 97% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the U.S. were not vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

While a number of so-called breakthrough cases have been identified in vaccinated individuals, their symptoms tend to be less severe thanks to the shot’s protection. Many vaccinated people who become ill or die from the coronavirus have other health problems.

L.A. County also reported 1,966 new virus infections and four additional deaths Monday.

It marks the first time in five days that the number of daily new cases fell below 2,000, but numbers released on Mondays always reflect a delay in reporting figures from the weekend.

“As we continue to experience significant community transmission fueled by the Delta variant, every effort to reduce spread is important,” public health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement, urging everyone to keep wearing a mask. “We need the additional protection while more individuals get vaccinated if we want to get back to low rates of transmission.”

To find out where you can get a free vaccine, visit www.VaccinateLACounty.com.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

July 26, 2021

New Cases: 1,966 (1,285,771 to date)

New Deaths: 4 (24,631 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 745 pic.twitter.com/GkiuCjoC1Q — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 26, 2021