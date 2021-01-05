L.A. County’s Homeless Initiative coordinator to step down

The head of Los Angeles County’s Homeless Initiative, which has coordinated the response to the homelessness crisis and managed the disbursement of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds, is stepping down.

Phil Ansell is not a household name, but he has played an outsized role in the design and implementation of the Measure H sales tax, which was passed by voters in 2017 and has funded a multitude of services to help homeless people leave the streets.

This new source of revenue has allowed for the homeless services system in Los Angeles to expand dramatically, even as the number of people living on the streets and in shelters continues to increase. The money has been used for such things as hiring more outreach workers and funding services at permanent supportive housing units, and starting programs that help clear the criminal records of homeless people.

Ansell spent more than two decades rising through the ranks of the county’s Department of Public Social Services before taking the helm of the Homeless Initiative in 2015. He will retire March 31.

