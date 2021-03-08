L.A. County’s largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet expected this week

Los Angeles County is slated to receive its largest single-week share of COVID-19 vaccines to date — a welcome, if possibly short-lived, boost that officials say will allow tens of thousands of additional Angelenos to receive their first shot.

Swelling this week’s expected total haul of 312,000 doses is a substantial shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which federal drug regulators recently authorized for emergency use.

Officials are hopeful that vaccine will give California’s — and the nation’s — inoculation campaign a shot in the arm, as it entails only a single dose.

The other two vaccines cleared for use in the United States, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna, require two shots, administered weeks apart.

