L.A. County’s new coronavirus testing coordinator says testing capacity ‘grossly inadequate’

Clayton Kazan, an ER physician and medical director at the L.A. County Fire Department, at his office in Monterey Park. He is coordinating testing in the county.(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Clayton Kazan, Los Angeles County’s new coronavirus testing coordinator, has no shortage of opinions on how management of the crisis has gone so far.

It’s been a failure at all levels of government, he says, and testing capacity in Los Angeles County remains “grossly inadequate” — a fact that should frustrate residents here.

He also believes that the tests, even if widely available, can be unreliable — and effectively useless to people without symptoms or those who test negative, because they can face exposure moments after getting the results.

With the pandemic growing exponentially, and with the test availability still lagging, the county’s Board of Supervisors announced Kazan this week as the new coordinator on the testing issue. His job is to wrangle the network of health officials — both private and public — and help solve the problem.

