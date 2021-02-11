L.A. COVID-19 vaccine sites run out of doses early and turns people away Thursday amid confusion

In a day of confusion and frustration, Los Angeles vaccination sites that were slated to close Friday due to supply shortages ran out of doses sooner than expected and had to turn people away Thursday.

The incident underscored the severe shortage of supply as California tries to expand vaccinations beyond medical workers and seniors to other groups including essential workers and teachers. Los Angeles County officials said they hope to expand eligibility in the coming weeks, but acknowledged there will be competition to get doses until the supply chain opens up.

The sites will reopen when the city receives more vaccines, Mayor Eric Garcetti said — probably not until after the Presidents Day holiday.

The city received a scant 16,000 doses this week, compared to 90,000 doses the week before. The reason for the substantial drop wasn’t clear, Garcetti said. He urged federal and state agencies to send vaccines to the city.

