L.A. COVID-19 vaccine supply crunch still making getting 1st dose challenging

COVID-19 vaccine appointments may remain a precious commodity in Los Angeles County this week, with many slots reserved for second doses as officials continue to contend with a supply crunch.

At county-run sites — which include the Pomona Fairplex, the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge, the county Office of Education, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Balboa Sports Complex, El Sereno Recreation Center and the Antelope Valley Health Center — “the remainder of appointments this week are dedicated to providing second doses,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health tweeted Sunday.

The bottleneck, however, is not expected to be anywhere near as severe at sites run by the city of Los Angeles, such as those at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park and Dodger Stadium.

City officials say they will offer more than 70,000 shots this week, with about 50,000 available for first doses.

