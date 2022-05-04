A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been charged with allegedly assaulting a woman during a disturbance call last year and then making false claims about what happened in a report.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against Deputy Konrad Thieme in a news release Wednesday.

“Police accountability is an essential component of a fair and just criminal legal system,” Gascón said. “Our office will not tolerate abuses of power that result in criminal acts by law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect our community.”

Thieme, 37, responded with two other deputies to a disturbance call in the 9300 block of Cima de Lago Street in Chatsworth on April 10, 2021, the DA’s Office stated.

During that call, Thieme allegedly assaulted an unarmed 32-year-old woman. The DA’s Office says that Thieme later falsified a report about what had happened.

Some of the incident was recorded on Thieme’s body-worn camera.

Thieme, 37, has been charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority and one felony count of making false statements in a report, the DA’s Office stated.

An arraignment date had not been scheduled at the time of the news release.

The DA’s Office asked that anyone who believes they may have been a victim of excessive force call 800-698-8255.