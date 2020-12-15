L.A. dispatches mobile coronavirus testing to high-risk communities of color

Drivers in a mobile coronavirus testing line drop off their test-kits at a coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday dispatched five mobile coronavirus testing teams to predominantly Black and Latino communities in the East San Fernando Valley and South Los Angeles, where infections nearly doubled in early December.

“Angelenos must remain vigilant in the face of this surge,” Garcetti said in a statement, pointing to an explosion of cases across L.A. County and beyond in recent weeks.

As of Monday, L.A. County was averaging nearly 10,700 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week and 58 new COVID-19 deaths a day — both at or near records.

Communities where the mobile units are headed have seen particularly dramatic spikes relative to their population, according to the mayor’s office, which said it relies on county data to spot trends.

