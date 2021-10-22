L.A. drivers beware: Full closure of 101 Fwy through downtown set to begin Friday night

Continued construction on the new Sixth Street Viaduct project east of downtown Los Angeles is set to close a portion of the 101 Freeway in both directions from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.

Work on the bridge will close 2.5 miles of the freeway in both directions, starting where the 101 and 10 freeways split and ending where the 5, 10 and 101 interchange meets east of downtown Los Angeles, city officials said.

Construction crews will be removing temporary frame supports around the bridge.

The transition from the westbound 60 Freeway to the 101 will also be closed due to the project.

The freeway and transition road are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. Sunday.

The closures are part of the city’s $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project.

The arches over the 101 Freeway are now fully supported and no longer require any additional support from falsework under the bridge, according to the city’s sixthstreetviaduct.org website.

Traffic detours are shown on the map below. More information about the project and detours can be found on the city’s website.

A second closure of the same stretch of freeway is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.