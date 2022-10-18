The Egyptian Theatre, one of Hollywood’s iconic cinemas, turned 100 on Tuesday.

The classic and prestigious movie theater located at 6712 Hollywood Blvd. was built during the silent film era and was a fixture of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The Egyptian Theatre hosted the first-ever Hollywood movie premiere of Robin Hood, starring Douglas Fairbanks, in 1922. Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush,” “Don Juan” starring John Barrymore and Mary Astor, and Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” also held premieres at the iconic location during the 1920s.

Netflix and the American Cinematheque partnered to “preserve the theater’s storied legacy” Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films, said in a press release.

According to the Hollywood Heritage website, a special exhibit was scheduled for Tuesday night -for one night only- to celebrate the theater’s 100th birthday.

The celebration is available for Hollywood Heritage, the Art Deco Society of L.A. and the L.A. Conservancy members only.

The Los Angeles Theater, a group supporting historical movie palaces, will celebrate the theater’s 100th birthday by providing birthday cupcakes and sharing vintage photos with the public.

The Hollywood sign, another iconic landmark, will turn 100 in 2023 and is receiving a new paint job.

The Egyptian Theater is currently undergoing renovations and is scheduled to reopen in 2023.