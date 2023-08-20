Kevin McGowan, CEO of L.A. County’s Office of Emergency Management, discusses emergency operations activation as tropical storm Hilary hammers Southern California. McGowan discusses the strategy to respond to the novel storm, manage burn scar areas, partner with law enforcement in a community approach and communicate with the unhoused. McGowan urges residents to continue to listen to public safety officials. For more information on preparedness visit ready.lacounty.gov and for emergency updates, visit LACounty.gov/emergency.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 20, 2023.