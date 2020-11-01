L.A. expected to see significant cool-down next weekend

Below-normal temperatures are expected next weekend.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles region will be warm, dry and breezy next week, with a significant cool-down next weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s temperature outlook favors below-normal temperatures for much of the West from November 6-10.

Generally weak offshore winds will bring brief elevated to critical fire conditions to Southern California through Monday, especially in wind-favored areas such as below passes and canyons. That will be followed by a short break, then a return to offshore winds Wednesday and Thursday, according to Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day. Temperatures could rise into the upper 90s in the warmest locations, and increasing offshore pressure gradients could result in moderate Santa Ana winds. “We’ll keep an eye on Thursday.” Fisher said.

