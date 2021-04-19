L.A. faith leaders gather downtown, brace for verdict in Chauvin trial

A group of faith leaders gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday to rally and brace for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd last year.
Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on April 19, 2021.
by: Lauren LysterPosted: / Updated:
A group of faith leaders gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday to rally and brace for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd last year.
Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on April 19, 2021.