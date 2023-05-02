In a town hall-style meeting in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, fast-food workers discussed how many of them are facing homelessness.

The workers said their situation is not something to be ashamed of, but rather an issue to speak out about for change.

The conversation centered around a report released Monday looking at the scale of homelessness and housing instability among the fast-food sector of workers.

Economic Roundtable’s study found that workers in the fast-food industry make up 11% of all homeless workers in California and 9% in Los Angeles County.

Advocates for the unhoused also spoke out Tuesday about the root causes of homelessness among the workers and how to solve it.