L.A. felon charged with shooting New Mexico officers

Tactical officers search for a suspect after a shootout that left multiple officers injured in northeast Albuquerque, N.M. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

A felon from California has been charged with opening fire on Albuquerque police officers, severely wounding one officer and injuring three others as they were responding to a robbery.

An officer who was shot in the neck just above his bulletproof vest remained in critical condition Friday. Another had a gunshot wound to the forearm, one was saved by his bulletproof vest when he was shot in the chest and the other officer was hit in the face by glass and fragments as he took cover by a police vehicle during the gunfight that broke out Thursday morning on the city’s northeast side.

A criminal complaint identifies the suspect as James Ramirez, 27, of Los Angeles. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting evading or obstructing an officer.

Ramirez, who was shot and injured, was recovering at an Albuquerque hospital. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The shooting comes as Albuquerque deals with a record-setting year of deadly violence and mounting frustration among residents and law enforcement.

And it’s reviving criticism of the state’s no-money bail system, ushered in by a statewide vote in 2016. Police Chief Harold Medina said during a briefing Thursday that the community needs to voice that frustration to ensure policymakers and the criminal justice system start making changes “to keep bad people in jail.”

According to the criminal complaint, a man told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint while walking down the street. Two men had taken his wallet, shoes, gold necklace and a PlayStation that was in his the backpack. He later spotted the suspects and alerted police.

Ramirez is accused of shooting at the officers as he and the other suspect ran away. According to the criminal complaint, the second suspect has not been identified or apprehended.