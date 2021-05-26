L.A. finalizes plan for spending millions reallocated from the LAPD after George Floyd’s murder

Protesters gather outside City Hall in Los Angeles to condemn the police killing of George Floyd. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

One year after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Los Angeles city leaders on Tuesday finalized their plan for spending money that was moved last summer out of the police department and into programs aimed at helping communities of color.

The vote by the City Council means some $89 million originally slated to pay for police services will instead flow to antigang initiatives, universal income programs, homeless services, education and jobs initiatives and more.

The council’s action followed a drumbeat of calls from activists and community groups who sought a rethinking of the city’s budget following a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and a health crisis that laid bare the inequality that plagues the city.

Although activists expressed satisfaction in seeing law enforcement funding go into social programs, some remained frustrated that Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council recently increased the LAPD’s budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.

