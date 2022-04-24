A man who suffered a serious leg injury while hiking a trail in Tarzana had to be rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified only as a 56-year-old, suffered what was believed to be a leg fracture on the trail which was located near the 4000 block of North Reseda Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call regarding the injured hiker around 12:10 p.m.

The Fire Department’s Air Operations team dispatched a helicopter to hoist the injured hiker from the trail. Fire crews were working to rescue the man before taking him to the hospital.

The man’s condition is unclear at this time.