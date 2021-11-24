L.A. firefighter accused of wiping butt, leaving fecal matter on non-compliance letter in protest of vaccine mandate

A Los Angeles Fire Department uniform patch is seen in an undated photo. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating an incident in which a firefighter “responded inappropriately” after being handed a letter to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The Stentorians of Los Angeles City, a group representing African American firefighters, said Wednesday that the LAFD member responded to receiving the non-compliance letter by dropping his pants and wiping his buttocks with the letter, leaving fecal matter on the document. He then dropped the letter on the ground.

The alleged incident underscores the deep resistance among some within the Fire Department over the city’s mandate that employees be vaccinated.

LAFD spokeswoman Cheryl Getuiza said the alleged incident occurred on Nov. 18. “The department is aware of the seriousness of the allegations and took immediate action upon learning of this incident,” she said Wednesday, but declined to comment on the details.

