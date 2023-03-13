A Los Angeles firefighter was hurt when a driver ran over a hose in Tarzana on March 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Tarzana early Monday when a driver ran over a hose, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the fire at Synthetic Grass Depot, located at 19337 Ventura Blvd. around 4:50 a.m. The fire was burning outside and was not threatening any structures.

During the battle, a “civilian vehicle” ran over a four-inch supply line which knocked a firefighter to the ground, LAFD said in a news release. The firefighter was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“Due to the location of the nearest fire hydrant to an incident, it is sometimes necessary (we avoid it whenever possible) to cross streets with the large diameter supply line,” LAFD said. “This serves as a reminder to NEVER cross over a fire department hose line.”

The eastbound 101 Freeway exit at Tampa Avenue and a section of Ventura Boulevard were closed as crews remained on the scene throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.