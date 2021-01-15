L.A. firefighters may ‘potentially’ be required to get COVID-19 vaccine, Garcetti says

Amid reports that some Los Angeles firefighters are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that he would “potentially” make the vaccination mandatory if firefighters remain reluctant in a few months.

“It’s something that we’re talking about, especially those who will be interacting with the public,” Garcetti said, adding that other city workers could also face mandatory vaccinations.

Garcetti said that people will likely have an incentive to take the vaccine as the economy reopens.

“For instance, you probably can’t get in Dodger Stadium for the first games if you haven’t been vaccinated, go to concerts, do some of the things that are part of what we do,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.