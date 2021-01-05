L.A. firefighters offered prizes to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccine following reluctance

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti holds the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the rollout of shots for the city Fire Department in this undated photo. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

How about an Airbnb gift card with your high-priority COVID-19 vaccine?

Or a home security system? A new bicycle? Or a free ride from Lyft?

Those are some of the prizes dangled by top brass at the Los Angeles Fire Department seeking to entice an unexpected group: firefighters unwilling to get the shots.

The reluctance of L.A. firefighters adds to the list of frontline workers in the state who are declining to take the vaccine, a trend that health experts say could have serious public health implications. Last week, The Times reported that up to 50% of healthcare workers in some regions are declining to be vaccinated, citing a variety of reasons that include concern over side effects and skepticism of the science.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.