Los Angeles city firefighters on Monday rescued an owlet that had fallen out of a nest on the roof of a Woodland Hills home, officials said.

A resident called the Los Angeles Fire Department to report that the owlet had fallen. The homeowner had already contacted Animal Services and the Humane Society, but had not heard back from either agency.

Firefighters responded and placed a ladder on a stairwell so they could reach the nest.

“Probationary Firefighter Hayley Denny donned personal protective equipment and carefully picked up the owlet. She climbed the ladder and successfully placed it back into the nest.” Margaret Stewart, a Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA in an email.

The homeowners had been using the back entrance of the home to avoid disturbing the rest of the owls in the nest by their front entrance.

“Doing everything they could to protect the owls!” Stewart said in the email.