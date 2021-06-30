L.A. firefighters contain small brush fire near Griffith Observatory

Firefighters have contained a small brush fire that erupted in Griffith Park late Wednesday morning.

The blaze ignited around 10:30 a.m. near the Greek Theatre before burning toward Griffith Observatory, according an Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Flames chewed through more than 500 square feet of heavy brush, the alert stated. By the time Sky5 arrived at the scene, which was just before 11:10 a.m., crews had already appeared to gain the upper hand over the blaze.

Wisps of light-colored smoke could be seen rising from the hill below the iconic L.A. landmark, with firefighters dousing the remnants of flames on the ground and by air, the aerial video showed.

After the fire was contained, crews remained on scene to extinguish any hotspots. Mop up operations were expected to last up to two hours, the Fire Department said.

It’s unknown what sparked the blaze, but arson investigators were heading to the scene regarding reports of a person who may be connected to the fire’s origin, according to LAFD.

Officials did not release any further details about the individual.

No injuries were reported.