L.A. firefighters union pushes back against COVID vaccine mandate, asks city to renegotiate

Members of United Firefighters of Los Angeles City on Thursday voiced their opposition to the city’s mandate requiring all public workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

UFLAC President Freddie Escobar, who is fully vaccinated, said the city should allow firefighters to choose between getting the shot or tested weekly.

“Why can’t they do that for the men and women that work for the city of Los Angeles?” Escobar added. “We’re not asking for anything that’s crazy.”

In August, the L.A. City Council originally voted to require all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early October, unless they were granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons. That was extended to give unvaccinated workers more time to comply with the requirement.

Mayor Eric Garcetti warned that city employees who don’t get vaccinated by Dec. 18 “should be prepared to lose their job.”

Escobar said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas reiterated to the union that the Fire Department intends to enforce the mandate.

“City leaders have spoken — all city employees who choose not to comply with the mandatory vaccinations ordinance will be held accountable and face possible termination,” the department said in a statement Thursday. “The Fire Department is no exception.”