L.A. Flower District extends hours for Mother’s Day rush

The Los Angeles Flower District extended hours of operation ahead of Mother’s Day, one of the busiest occasions for flower sales at the downtown L.A. market.

The flower marketplace on San Pedro Street will be open 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, then reopen at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and stay open all night before closing 7 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, vendors on Wall Street will be open to the public 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

Steve Kuzj reports from downtown L.A. for the KTLA 5 News on May 7, 2021.