L.A. flower shops reopen just in time for Mother’s Day

Jaime Miranda creates an arrangement at Lupita’s Flowers in downtown Los Angeles ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Hugging your mom on Mother’s Day may be out of the question, but praising her with flowers this weekend just got a bit easier.

Flower shops across Los Angeles County will reopen this Friday for curbside pickup, giving florists a chance to sell on one of their biggest days of the year.

County officials announced Wednesday that they will allow several retailers to open their doors, including clothing stores, bookstores, sporting good stores and car dealerships.

For flower shops, Mother’s Day weekend is a pivotal event that provides some shops with half their annual earnings. It’s also the start of a busy season that then pivots to spring weddings and summer events, said Kate Penn, chief executive of the Society of American Florists.

