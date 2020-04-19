L.A. gang workers continue intervention efforts amid pandemic, acting as lifelines for communities

Gernay Quinnie Jr. slipped on a mask and gloves on a recent morning and set out to quell tensions in his West Athens neighborhood.

He talked a young man through a conflict with his mom. He helped a group of young people make food boxes for neighbors. He then drove to a nearby homeless encampment to pass out food and toiletries and explained how to properly use a mask and gloves.

The tasks all carry an added threat of contracting the coronavirus, and Quinnie, who suffers from an immune disorder, is especially at risk.

With much of Los Angeles County shuttered because of the pandemic, Quinnie is one of many gang intervention workers still on the streets, tending to the neighborhoods where they grew up, places where historical disparities in access to healthcare, jobs and adequate housing make residents especially vulnerable to infection and death.

