Gas prices hit a new record high in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area for the second consecutive day Tuesday.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose about 2 cents overnight to $6.49, according to the AAA website. One week ago, Los Angeles residents were paying $5.96 per gallon. One year ago, the price was just $4.42 per gallon.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the state to begin using cheaper, winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule in hopes of lowering prices.

Many are calling for California to suspend its gas tax until prices come down, but that appears unlikely at this point.

Newsom says oil companies are “fleecing” Californians and has called for a “windfall tax” on oil company profits.

The state average for a gallon of gas stands at $6.41 per gallon. That is still about 3 cents lower than the record high set in June.