The Los Angeles General Medical Center is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since May 24.

The patient is described as a 57-year-old African American man who stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 203 pounds. He has black and grey hair, a black and grey beard and brown eyes.

(L.A. General Medical Center)

He was picked up from East Cesar Chavez Street in Los Angeles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cesar Robles at the Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-6884 or 323-409-5253.