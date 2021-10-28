L.A. guaranteed income: Here’s who’s eligible for $1,000 monthly payments as part of pilot program

$100 bills are seen in a file photo. (Getty Images)

Applications open Friday for a pilot guaranteed income program that will give thousands of Los Angeles residents $1,000 monthly payments for one year.

More than 3,200 applicants will be chosen at random to receive “unconditional,” recurring direct cash direct cash payments as part of the BIG:LEAP program — with no restrictions on how the money can be spent.

People can apply on bigleap.lacity.org starting 8 a.m. Friday. The 10-day application period closes on Nov. 7.

Angelenos that are randomly selected to participate will be asked to provide documentation to prove they meet these eligibility requirements:

  • Must be an adult with at least one dependent, or be pregnant
  • Must be a resident of the City of Los Angeles
  • Must have an income at or below the federal poverty level
  • Experienced medical or economic impact due to COVID-19.

Here are the 2021 federal poverty level income numbers, as detailed by the Department of Health and Human Service:

  • $12,880 for individuals
  • $17,420 for a family of 2
  • $21,960 for a family of 3
  • $26,500 for a family of 4
  • $31,040 for a family of 5
  • $35,580 for a family of 6
  • $40,120 for a family of 7
  • $44,660 for a family of 8

Once a participant’s eligibility for the guaranteed income program is confirmed, they will receive a debit card that will be reloaded with $1,000 every month, with the first disbursement expected in January 2022.

Others who will not receive monthly cash deposits will also be randomly selected to participate as a control group in the research part of the program.

Those who need help applying in-person can call 311 to get a list of community groups providing assistance.

