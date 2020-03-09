Los Angeles County health officials announced Monday the first case of coronavirus with no known source, possible making it the first instance of “community transfer.”

Two additional cases bring the total number of people sickened in the county to 16, officials said.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s health department, said one of the latest cases involves a person who recently traveled from Japan but the other illness lacks a definitive source.

However, she said authorities are not recommending schools close around the county.

Earlier this month, a woman in Northern California was also diagnosed with coronavirus in what health officials believe was the first case of the virus being contracted within the community rather than from overseas.

Check back for updates to this developing story.