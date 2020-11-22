L.A. hits 300 homicides in 1 year for first time in a decade

Crime tape surrounds the scene where a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in South L.A. on Nov. 22, 2020.(Kevin Rector / Los Angeles Times)

Amid a rash of weekend gun violence, Los Angeles early Sunday reached a bloody benchmark not seen in a decade: 300 homicides.

The milestone comes amid growing concerns about spikes in violence this year, not just in Los Angeles but also other big cities across the nation.

From Saturday into Sunday morning, there were four killings, among other shootings, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Much of the violence occurred in South L.A.

One victim was a 17-year-old boy riding a bicycle, another a 50-year-old homeless man. A 20-year-old man was killed, as was a 41-year-old woman.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A number we have not seen in over a decade—300 homicides in a year. Senseless violence & tragic loss of life.



Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your help. If you have any info, report it. You can remain anonymous.https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y https://t.co/xy0LBVsj56 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 22, 2020