L.A. homeless encampment cleanup program resumes after pandemic pause

A Los Angeles encampment cleanup program paused during the pandemic has resumed this month.

The program, CARE+, was halted in 2020 when health officials warned that clearing encampments could lead to people dispersing throughout the city and spreading the coronavirus. Comprehensive cleanups were only allowed in zones outside “A Bridge Home” shelters set up by the city.

There were two cleanups scheduled in Venice Wednesday, including one in the area of Venice Boulevard and Electric Avenue and another in the 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard, L.A. City officials told KTLA.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 8, 2021.