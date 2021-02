A Los Angeles homeowner is warning others after she says her property was stolen from her through deed fraud.

Carron Payton was shocked to receive a letter in the mail from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office saying she had gifted her home of more than 20 years to a man named Frank Galvan. She says she did no such thing.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 18, 2021.