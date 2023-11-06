A Los Angeles homeowner exchanged gunfire with a pair of would-be robbers in a terrifying incident that was captured on home surveillance video Saturday evening.

The homeowner, who did not want his identity released, had just pulled into his gated driveway and was walking to the front door when the masked robbers jumped over a wall.

Video shows one robber charging at the man with a gun as he goes to open his front door.

A homeowner in Central L.A. repels a would-be robber on Nov. 4, 2023.

The would-be home invaders hopped the home’s wall and approached the homeowner at the front door. Nov. 4, 2023.

The would-be home invaders hopped the home’s wall and approached the homeowner at the front door. Nov. 4, 2023.

The would-be home invaders hopped the home’s wall and approached the homeowner at the front door. Nov. 4, 2023.

The homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire on the robbers. Nov. 4, 2023.

The homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire on the robbers. Nov. 4, 2023.

The homeowner immediately drops his keys and a beverage, pulls out a concealed handgun and opens fire on the intruders, who run away while returning fire.

Neighbors called 911 and officers arrived a short time later but could not find the robbers, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner says his wife, their five-month-old baby and their nanny were inside the home at the time of the attack.

The home is located in Central L.A. in a neighborhood where homeowners say there has been an increasing number of daytime burglaries. The community is asking for LAPD to increase patrols, the victim in this case told KTLA’s Ellina Abovian.