A local hospital needs help identifying a patient who was found in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The man is currently at the Los Angeles General Medical Center and has been there since Jan. 7.

He was found on the 101 Freeway near the Alameda exit. He does not have any information or belongings to identify him.

He is described as a man around 35 years old. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 172 pounds and has a medium to heavy build.

He has black hair and brown eyes with “very distinctive tattoos across his chest and abdomen,” staff said.

Hospital staff needs help identifying a patient who was found on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024. (Los Angeles General Medical Center)

The hospital released his photo in hopes someone might recognize the man.

Anyone who may know this man or has additional information is asked to call clinical social worker Cesar Robles at 323-409-6884.