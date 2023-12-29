A hospital in Los Angeles County is asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized for more than 10 days and speaks an unknown language.

The patient has been at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood after he was found Dec. 17 on the 7600 block of Otis Avenue in Cudahy.

He’s described as an Asian man in his mid-50s or early 60s with black hair with sparse grays and dark brown eyes. He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, officials said.

St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood is asking for the public’s help to identify a hospitalized man who speaks an undetermined language. (St. Francis Medical Center)

The man does not appear to speak English and his primary language is “not discernable.” He is apparently unable to communicate his name or any other information that would assist hospital staff with identifying him.

Anyone who might recognize the man is urged to contact St. Francis Medical Center 310-900-8630 and provide the patient reference number “01.” After-hours calls can be made to 310-900-4610.