Hospital officials in Los Angeles are asking for help identifying two patients whose conditions left them unable to communicate and who have no documentation – including a hit-and-run victim.

On March 23, an unidentified Hispanic male was found near McArthur Park and taken to a hospital in downtown L.A., a public relations representative said. A photo released by the hospital shows the unconscious man connected to a breathing tube. He is believed to be 50-60 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 170 lbs.

The second patient, also a Hispanic man, was struck by a vehicle at 6th and Washington Boulevard on Tuesday, March 28, a spokesperson said.

He was also taken to a hospital in downtown L.A. He is believed to be 30-40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 lbs.

Anyone who knows these patients is urged to call 213-742-5511 or 213-507-5495.